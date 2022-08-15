Fishing for the monster fish in the annual Muskie Derby.

GRAND ISLE AND FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Anglers were out lookin to catch monster fish over the weekend. The annual Muskie Derby started Friday morning and the heavy rain yesterday caused for a slower day for the anglers.

Dennis Cyr:” Fish have been coming in a little bit slower this morning. I think by the time it clears tomorrow it should pick up. We had one fish here that a youth, it wasn’t large enough it was only 37 inches and our minimum size is 38.”

The Grand Isle Boat landing was a very busy place this morning as pickups and boat trailers lining the parking lot. The Grand Isle area is a hotbed for muskie and bass fishing, but Cyr says that anglers fishing in the Fort Kent and Allagash area will have luck

Cyr:”Grand Isle has been better the last few years. The water is a little bit deeper and the river is a little bit bigger than it is up in this end of the County. Larger boats more boats can go into the water over there. The fisherman tend to congregate over there. We are still seeing muskie being caught in our area of the river and toward the Allagash also. More pressure down in Grand Isle less pressure up this way.”

Once again this year there are two registration stations for the anglers to use

Cyr:” This year we have the Grand Isle Weight Station going and they are busy down there. We did not have the weigh station in Clair because of dealing with border crossing and COVID regulations. We have the Fort Kent weigh station and the Grand Isle weigh station.”

The number of registrations might be a little less this year because all registrations are done in person after a fire earlier this year destroyed their on line server

Cyr:” We have been taking registration at SW Collins Outdoor Center in Fort Kent. The numbers might be a little bit low this year, but there has been steady traffic registering the last two days so I think we will be close to what we usually average.”

Crews in both Grand Isle and Fort Kent could be busy over the next couple of days and they are expecting some monster fish to be registered again.

Cyr:” We are still going to have a very successful derby this year. Glacier Lake could have quite a few fishing up there because the river is quite dirty right now with the fresh rainfall. We are anticipating some fish coming out of Glacier this year, more than we have had in the past.”

