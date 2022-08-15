Intervention Aroostook: 8.2.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new school year is set to begin. Local child safety advocates say its a great opportunity for parents to check in with their kids on what they’re doing online. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Intervention Aroostook. .

Kids will soon go back to school. And while they’re learning their ABC’s, its also important parents go over the ABC’s of online safety... Always Be Conscientious of what you’re kids are doing and who they’re talking to.

Wendy Page Practitioner, AMHC

“having these conversations with students on smaller levels getting parents involved in having the conversation and having the conversation at home so the parent does have complete control over what their child is doing online.”

One of the issues that parents need to have continued conversations about and open communication is bullying...both in person and online. And its important parents not only check in to make sure their kids aren’t just NOT BEING victimized, but being a quiet bystander...or worse joining in...

Kelly Woolf Practitioner, AMHC

“the biggest message we teach children is that if you see something say something and whether that’s bringing it to a teacher coach a parent guardian whoever it is but just saying something.”

Bullying can have detrimental impact on youth and even lead to unhealthy behavioral habits like substance use. According to the Gateway Foundation people with chronic self esteem issues may take up behaviors of substance abuse t:

-dull the pain of loneliness

-fit in with their peers

-cope with feelings of inadequacy

-try to increase their self worth.

Woolf says bullying both in person and online is happening in county schools...And you’d be surprised at the age groups its happening in...

" the age of people seeing cyberbullying is getting much younger we’re actually talking to tweens versus in the past where we might have started with teens and the fact that 1 out of 3 tweens have been affected by cyberbullying...”

But its not hopeless as long as educators, parents and communities have a zero tolerance policy on the behavior and a welcoming attitude in helping victims find safety and self worth in their voices...

“we’ve had the opportunity to be at some of the teen leadership camps and the kids are already to go back to school but its been a great opportunity for teaching that and helping them to go back to school with really good sound and healthy minds.”

Sound and healthy minds, so they can excel both in and outside of the classroom. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

