Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield schools preparing for upcoming school year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - County schools continue to prepare for the 2022/2023 school year. Central Aroostook started last week, more schools will be starting in the upcoming week. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with two Superintendents to find out how things are going and what students can expect heading into the new school year.

School is back in session….well almost. Presque Isle and Caribou high schools will be starting their 2022-23 school year this week, with Fort Fairfield starting the following week. Both MSAD #1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw and RSU 39/MSAD 20 Superintendent Tim Doak say it’s been a great summer.

Ben Greenlaw: “We are excited to have our students back in the buildings. Teachers at Presque Isle high actually start on Monday as of next week. And students will have a new student day on Wednesday as well as our Tech Center will open on Wednesday. Then all of our students will be back at Presque Isle High School on Thursday of next week. So we are excited to have them back.”

Tim Doak: “We have a great summer, our custodial staff has slowly been getting back to capacity and cleaning the buildings has been really good. When I visited the buildings over the week, classrooms are cleaned up ready. We made some movements at Caribou High School, changing some rooms around, but it has been going great in that capacity.”

As they head into the new school year, there are some challenges, including staffing teachers.

Tim Doak: “We are not at capacity, we’ve had to bring in a couple of retired teachers to teach science and math at Caribou high school, we still advertise for these openings. Both Fort Fairfield school district and RSU 39 do not have a music teacher. We had an opening for a music teacher, and we haven’t had any applicants in both districts.”

Ben Greenlaw “We lost two music teachers, we lost an art teacher, a special ed teacher, those are typically, traditionally, difficult positions to fill. But we were able to do that, and we are excited about some of the new faces that will be in our schools.”

The schools will be going in early, due to Harvest Break. Greenlaw and Doak both say the staff and students are excited to return.

Tim Doak: “Sometimes they will drop by the office and say how they have looked at this program over the summer, or read this article and can’t wait to get back to school. I think students in general like school, they get to be with their peers. They get to be with their teachers, and there is all kinds of programs with sports and clubs, and I think kids like to be in school.”

Ben Greenlaw: “Even though for veteran staff, it might be old hat to be returning for a year. 15, 20, 30, so on and so forth. But for our students it is their first time walking through the door at the age that they are. So that is an exciting thing, and there is a real air of positivity and excitement when the school year begins.”

Lots of excitement and anticipation for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

