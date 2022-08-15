Sunny Stretch of Weather Through Tuesday Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We had some fog earlier on this morning making it tough to see out there. Visibility was around a quarter of a mile. That fog will quickly burn off as we head later on into this morning. Temperatures across the region are in the mid to upper 50s, so it is still a bit chilly out there. Dewpoints are in the 50s as well making for a comfortable feel to the air. Just a beautiful day ahead! That is all thanks to high pressure system building in from the south. That dry weather will continue through tomorrow. It’s not until Wednesday where we will have another chance of rain. High temperatures today will reach into the upper 70s for most of the county. I would not be surprised if some of us get above that 80 degree mark today.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, we should have full sunshine by mid morning. As we head into lunch time, there will be few clouds on the map, but the sunshine will continue for most of the county. The same goes for the evening commute. As we head into the overnight hours, things will be clear. That will continue into tomorrow morning when it’s time for the morning commute and even throughout the day. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s as those skies will continue to be clear. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s, so it will be very similar to today’s weather. The sunshine will continue. Looking ahead to Wednesday, that’s our next chance for some widespread rain. Stay tuned with us tomorrow and we will have an updated track and timing on that.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

For more on this morning’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Monday!

