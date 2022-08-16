44th Annual Acadian Festival Wraps Up

By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

Madawaska once again hosted their annual Acadian Festival through the weekend.

A number of events celebrating Acadian Culture and Heritage were held between Thursday and today including a Parade that included Maine’s Gubernatorial Candidates, Fireworks, Live Entertainment, a Poutine Eating Contest, an Acadian Mass and much more. Danielle Hebert, a Committee Member for the festival says they’ve had a better turn out this year compared to the last couple of years as Covid Guidelines have become less strict.

“The Acadian People when they came to the St John Valley, they worked so hard to be here. This is our 44th annual festival, so every year we come together in celebration of that, and it’s about family and friends coming together, and that’s what we did again this year.” says Hebert.

The festival came to a close following the traditional Tintamarre parade around the Bicentennial Park in Madawaska.

