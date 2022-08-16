CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - There was a good turnout for the Aroostook Firefighters Muster this weekend in Caribou. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

The 86th Aroostook Firefighters Muster was back in action on Saturday in Caribou. The day started off with a parade that went from Skyway Plaza to the Caribou Rec Department. After the parade, a fire-matic competition took place between the surrounding area fire departments. This event always draws a big crowd for firefighters to show off their skills.

Jon Poitras, Fire Chief for Limestone Fire Department, says “This is the annual Fire muster, County muster. It’s an opportunity for everybody to show off their trucks and equipment, Antique fire apparatus, as well as the contests. Which involves wet line, dry line hookup, just a fun way to show off your skills, and be competitive and show a little comradery amongst local area departments.”

While the muster is a competition between local fire departments, it is also a great way to see the trucks and friends from the local departments.

John Daniel, Firefighter for Stockholm Fire Department, says “A lot of them I only see once a year, it’s always fun to see them once in a while.”

The competition is all for fun, but for the firefighters it can also be very competitive.

John Daniel: “Of course, very competition. I am not playing today, but if I was playing, I would be getting ready right now. I practice a lot to stay in shape.”

Jon Poitras: “There is a lot of competitiveness, there are some local departments that take this very serious. They have been practicing now I know for weeks, they are serious about it, and it will show in today’s events. They will walk away with some first place trophies, no doubt about it.”

Organizers say, It was a beautiful day to enjoy the event, and a great opportunity to get to see what the Fire Departments are all about.

Jon Poitras: “As I have been involved in the fire service since I was a kid. So I remember coming to them as a kid and seeing it, it’s a fun opportunity. I enjoy showing off the trucks more than the competition, but it’s a great time for everybody. It’s a gorgeous day, and it’s a good way to show off the skills and for the public to see you know what firefighters do. You may not ever have an opportunity to see some of the skills that they put forth and it’s a good way to see it through the competition.”

Isaac Potter, News Source 8

