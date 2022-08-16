Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial Day 1 Recap

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The trial began shortly after 9:00am. The jury was sworn in, and then the clerk read the indictment against Bobby Nightingale.

The State Attorney Generals Office gave their opening statement where they laid out what the jurors could expect to see in their case. They laid out a phone call that Mr. Nightingale made in the 4 days after the inital incident that officers were looking for Mr. Nightingale. In the phone call, Mr. Nightingale said “I’m not running from you, I’m running from the person who did this” They also laid out the scene where a Red Pickup Truck, Driven by Roger Ellis and Alan Curtis hit a Black ATV before being shot from the passenger side.

Verne Paradis, One of the attorneys for Mr. Nightingale gave his opening statement, where he encouraged Jurors to look at all of the evidence, and that the state has the burden of proof to prove Mr. Nightingale is guilty of the crimes as charged.

After Opening Statements, The State began laying out their case. They called two property owners who live near the state road in Castle Hill, where the incident took place. Both men said he heard a loud ATV in the Late evening hours of August 12th and the early morning hours of August 13th. He heard the ATV stop, followed by a series of gun shots.

Their testimony was followed by Trooper Trevor Levesque who was the responding officer of the incident. The state played Dash Cam footage of Trooper Levesque’s vehicle which showed Trooper Levesque arrive at the scene shortly after 12:30am on August 13th 2019. Trooper Levesque called for backup from the Presque Isle Police Department to secure the scene. He called in a 10-49 which means “Possible Homicide Victim” Graphic images were shown to the court room depicting the scene and wounds of the victims.

The next testimony was Detective SGT Michah Perkins from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Evidence Response Team. He was a supervising member of the Evidence Response Team that responded to the scene. He collected Fingerprints using a number of methods including “Gel Lifting” and taking pictures with another fingerprint “scale”. He also went through detail of all the Shell Casings that were found at the scene, which there was 7 .45 Caliber shell casings and 2 .380 Caliber (9mm) shell casings.

Another Testimony was from another member of the evidence response team, who met with Nightingale after he was arrested to fingerprint and take DNA samples.

The Final testimony of the day was from a female who exchanged Facebook messages with Mr. Nightingale who sent photos of a black ATV to her.

The Trial will resume at 8:30am on August 16th. WAGM will continue to cover this trial.

