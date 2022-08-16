Cloudy Skies Tomorrow Morning Leads to Showers and Downpours for the Afternoon and Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather maker approaching the region from the south and east. The low pressure system located directly to our south right now, will be making its way into the region during the day tomorrow, stalling out over us, providing additional rain shower activity to the region Thursday, before finally exiting the region going throughout the day Friday. This stretch brings cooler temperatures to the state during the next couple of days, before sunshine during the weekend allows temperatures to climb back above average.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going throughout the next couple of days, as the low pressure system continues to push its way north, it looks to curve slightly back into the state. This curve results in the low setting up over the state for a prolonged period of time during the overnight hours Wednesday and continuing through the overnight hours of Thursday. During this time I don’t expect it to be raining the entire time, but on and off scattered showers are likely with this system Wednesday, with a more organized and widespread band of precipitation looking likely for Thursday. Activity continues during the day Thursday, before finally tapering off during the early morning hours of Friday. This leaves Friday as more of a transition day as high pressure begins to build back into the region from the south and west, setting us up for a nice weekend, and nice weather continuing into early next week. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 50s. Once again dew points work to keep overnight lows on the mild side, but with cloud cover moving into the region during the day Wednesday, lows won’t fall back any cooler than what we see overnight tonight. Tomorrow’s high temperatures look to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. At this point the majority of the rain looks to hold of for much of the day, I think we’ll begin to see some showers move in during the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more forecast details, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

