Governor Mills Tours New Madawaska International Bridge Project

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

Governor Janet Mills was in the St. John Valley, touring the construction of the new Madawaska International Bridge.

Governor Mills met with officials from the Maine Department of Transportation and toured the construction site of the new bridge, which is set to open to traffic by the end of 2023. She says this bridge is vital to not only the local economy, but to the state economy as well.

“It’s very vital to have a secure, safe and efficient international border crossing such as this. And to sustain the economy of northern Maine, to make sure the trucks can come across here without weight limits of 5 tons, which has been in effect for about 5 years. Causing trucks for Twin Rivers to have to take 30 mile detours. This bridge will be much, much wider with extra travel lanes, you can accommodate snowmobile and pedestrian traffic. It’ll be good for 100 years. A good partnership between the federal and state governments and the government of new Brunswick. I want to thank Reed & Reed (Contractor), Jack Parker and their Crew and the Crew from DOT for supervising this job and making sure that it’s on time and on budget.”

Governor Mills went on to talk about the 185 million dollars of additional funding provided to Maine DOT this year from the General Fund, which assists with high construction costs due to inflation, and avoids the need for a transportation infrastructure bond this year. The estimated final completion date for the new bridge is June 30th, 2025.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.