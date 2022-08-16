Mars Hill Homecoming Parade

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The town of Mars Hill held its annual Homecoming event this weekend.

The Homecoming weekend ran Thursday through Sunday. On Saturday they held a parade through the downtown. The parade started at 2 p.m. as the parade went from Fort Street and through Main Street. In the parade were tractors, trucks, 40 Shriner Units, and the two Grand Marshalls, Dick and Carolyn Hallett from the class of 1954 and 1955. Kathy Miller, an organizer of the event, tells us her favorite part of the event.

Kathy Miller, Event Organizer, says ”The favorite part for me is seeing everybody and I get to announce it afterwards, or during it. So it is pleasing to see everybody in the class reunions that are taking place, they have floats in the parade for those classes. And just seeing who turns out for it.”

Miller says that this annual event takes place every August. And those attending had a beautiful weekend to enjoy the homecoming and parade.

