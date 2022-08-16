Monticello Fun Day brings community together

MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - Lots of events happening this past weekend in the County. One of those was in Monticello.

The town held a free family fun day on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Monticello Community Center, with games and events like the craft fair, survivor event, karaoke, delicious food, and more. Shelley Taylor and Jennifer Johnston were two of the event organizers. Both say they wanted to bring something together for the community.

Shelley Taylor, Event Organizer, says ”Last year we had the birthday party, the 175th birthday party, and we had the weekend event for the whole weekend. So we figured that this year we start out small, and do a day and two had a time.”

Jennifer Johnston, Event Organizer, says “We are going to try and do a little bit more activities as we get acclimated into kind of a schedule with each season that comes along. But it’s pretty much just to get to know your neighbors, and get out and about, because people just stay in their homes. We can go visit our community members if we go and do something together.”

Johnston and Taylor both say it was a great day weather wise, and they look to make this an annual event.

