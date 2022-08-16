Monticello Fun Day brings community together

By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - Lots of events happening this past weekend in the County. One of those was in Monticello.

The town held a free family fun day on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Monticello Community Center, with games and events like the craft fair, survivor event, karaoke, delicious food, and more. Shelley Taylor and Jennifer Johnston were two of the event organizers. Both say they wanted to bring something together for the community.

Shelley Taylor, Event Organizer, says ”Last year we had the birthday party, the 175th birthday party, and we had the weekend event for the whole weekend. So we figured that this year we start out small, and do a day and two had a time.”

Jennifer Johnston, Event Organizer, says “We are going to try and do a little bit more activities as we get acclimated into kind of a schedule with each season that comes along. But it’s pretty much just to get to know your neighbors, and get out and about, because people just stay in their homes. We can go visit our community members if we go and do something together.”

Johnston and Taylor both say it was a great day weather wise, and they look to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Maine State Police
FAA investigating large metal object that crashed outside Maine Capitol building
Bobby Nightingale
Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial Day 1 Recap
Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield schools preparing for upcoming school year
Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield schools preparing for upcoming school year
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

County AG
County AG Report - AgrAbility
Mars Hill Homecoming Parade
Mars Hill Homecoming Parade
Acadian Festival
44th Annual Acadian Festival Wraps Up
Mars Hill Homecoming Parade
Mars Hill Homecoming Parade
Mills Bridge
Governor Mills Tours New Madawaska International Bridge Project