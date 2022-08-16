Presque Isle Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Drug Trafficking

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Bangor today for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Conner Clark was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release in the U.S. District Court in Bangor today. Clark pleaded guilty in November 2021. According to court records between January 2017 and August 2018, Clark and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in Northern Maine. Clark coordinated multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine from Arizona to conspirators who distributed it in Aroostook County. Clark also sent thousands of dollars in cash to the out of state supply source.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement investigated the case.

