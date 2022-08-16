Soccer season kicks off

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - It’s the start of the HIgh School soccer season. The next few weeks will be very busy as fall sports get ready to kick into full gear. Harvest break teams could begin playing today. Presque Isle, Caribou and Houlton and teams throughout the rest of the state this was the first day to begin practice after a two weeks hands off period.

The first game of the season has the defending Class D Champion Wisdom /Van Buren Pioneers taking on Washburn. Both coaches having some pre game butterflies.

(Peter Clavette):” Jitters come with the game. It doesn’t matter who we play. I barely sleep the night before. I am always thinking of contingencies. Did we do everything correctly in training or what is going to happen in this game. I don’t take anyone lightly.”

(Glen Condon):” I am pretty excited here. We have a big challenge and they are probably one of the top teams in Class D. We are very young, but hoping we are up for the challenge and be competitive again.”

The Pioneers head into the season as one of the Class D favorites again and Clavette said his team is excited to be back on the pitch

Clavette:” Super excited. We have a pretty packed summer as far as training and games were concerned. We are really excited to see what is going to happen out there. We are bringing back most of our squad, but we had six that we lost from last year. Pretty much our entire defense, so we are looking at a really young defense, but we are really excited to see what they can do this season.”

