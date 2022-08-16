Sun and Clouds Today Before Widespread Rain Arrives Tomorrow and Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. Today we will continue to feature some sunshine paired with clouds across the region. We are watching a low pressure system that will be tracking to the northeast for tomorrow and Thursday. That will bring some widespread heavier showers and downpours throughout tomorrow evening and into Thursday. Temperatures are currently in the mid 50s across the region. They will eventually climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dewpoints are also in the mid to upper 50 range. We will decrease those numbers for a short period this morning, but they will eventually get into the mid 60s, so a brief return to that humid air before those showers and downpours enter on Wednesday and Thursday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Timing out the remainder of today for you, not many clouds during the mid morning. This will be the best chance for full sunshine before some clouds begin to fill in. As we head into lunch time, we can see a few clouds down south into Washington county and it will remain that way through the evening commute. As we head into the overnight, that’s when even more clouds start to build up and make their way into the county. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a few isolated showers. By the time we have our morning show tomorrow, just about everyone will be in the clouds. Low temperatures tonight will end up in the upper 50s to even 60s in some places.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

High temperatures tomorrow will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s as that low pressure system tracks towards us and brings some rain to the county. Timing out this system for you, we can see the low begin to track towards us by the early morning hours of tomorrow. By lunch time, it will be close enough to us where we will start to see the rain in eastern portions of the county. Any rain will become widespread just by dinner time. The system will stall in our area through Thursday evening too and that is because high pressure off to our east will be strengthening. As far as rain totals go, we will see the most totals out of the east because of the way this system is tracking. At most, places will see just over an inch in eastern Aroostook county. We will be of course updating the track of the system as it makes its way into the region. For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a terrific Tuesday!

