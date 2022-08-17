Dry This Morning with Showers and Downpours into the Afternoon and Evening

Weather on the Web 8-17-22 AM
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. It was a sunny day yesterday mixed with some clouds. Some of us even saw a few isolated showers and storms in our area. Unfortunately we won’t be seeing the sunshine for the next couple of days thanks to a low pressure system tracking its way to the northeast. Timing the rest of today out for you, the leading edge of the rain will get into far southern areas by mid morning. By lunch time, the rain is making its way into Aroostook county. However, I do think the heaviest of the rain will remain in New Brunswick. As we head into the evening commute, most of us will still be seeing the rain, but it will be a bit lighter in some places. Some of us may even have a chance at getting a break from the rain. As we head into the overnight hours, there will be a few heavier bands in places like Hartland and Houlton. By early morning tomorrow, some of us are still locked into the rain. Things become more scattered as we head into the morning commute tomorrow. The best chance at seeing the largest of the rain totals will be centered towards far eastern portions of the county. By the time we head into this evening, places to our south will have already picked up around a half of an inch. As we head into early tomorrow morning, things start filling in. Some places will already have around an inch of rain and down in Houlton they will have already picked up almost two inches of rain because of those heavier bands. By Friday morning, everyone will have seen some rain.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

High temperatures today will only reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Average high for this time of year is near the mid 70s so we will be below that for today. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with the rain activity continuing. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid to upper 60s. By then most of the rain activity will be scattered. After Friday, high pressure will be back in control bringing us a brief stretch of dry weather headed into the weekend.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WAGM)

For more on today’s weather tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful Wednesday!

