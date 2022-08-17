Rain Showers and Downpours Continue Tonight with On and Off Showers Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup continues to show the low pressure system currently impacting our weather, bringing showers and heavier downpours across the state. As this low continues to push its way to the north during the overnight hours, showers are expected to continue until the morning hours of Thursday. At this point, the low pressure system looks to begin to weaken, which means shower activity will become lighter and more scattered in nature during the day Thursday. Shower activity comes to an end during the late evening and overnight hours of Thursday, leaving us with cloudy skies to start the day Friday as the low pressure system finally begins to move away from our region and to the north and east.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Timing out the rain shower activity, going throughout the rest of the overnight hours, rain showers are expected to continue, and pick up in intensity for some. This will lead to downpours developing during the late evening and early morning hours of Thursday. I can’t rule out the chance for a rumble of thunder with these showers as they push through, but I think the chances of that are on the low side. Waking up Thursday morning, the shower activity looks to have tapered off to just some scattered light showers during the morning hours. This looks to be the case in terms of activity throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Showers look to slowly taper off by the overnight hours tomorrow night. Resulting in cloudy skies lasting throughout the overnight hours and into the day Friday. Friday looks to start with mostly cloudy skies, but going throughout the day clouds look to break apart, resulting in some sunshine by the late afternoon and evening hours. It’s this clearing that sticks around through the overnight hours of Friday, and sets us up for a wonderful start to the weekend Saturday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday and stay dry!

