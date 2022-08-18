Mostly Cloudy Skies Overnight Tonight Leads to a Transition Day for Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Looking at some of the rainfall reports that we’ve received so far, Houlton has received close to an inch and a half work of rain. Danforth was closer to an inch and a quarter. Both Westfield and Presque Isle had just over an inch worth of rain, while places further north in the county have seen lower rainfall amounts. This of course doesn’t account for the rainfall that we’ve seen during the day today, so we’ll have a better idea of the storm total rainfall tomorrow evening. This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that’s brought rain showers to the region throughout the day today. It has continued to spin over top of us as it weakens. A secondary low pressure system is beginning to develop out to sea, and will continue to pull moisture away from the current system, resulting in things beginning to dry out during the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Tomorrow looks to be a transition day as the low pressure slowly moves its way east. While we start the day with cloudy skies, sunny breaks look to develop, resulting in unstable conditions developing along with more showers for the afternoon, before things finally come to an end during the evening hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Timing out the next couple of days, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies continue through the evening and overnight hours tonight. This sets us up with another gloomy start to the day tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see the clouds linger through the mid morning hours, before breaking apart going into the early afternoon. The sunshine that the region sees during that time will provide enough instability for some isolated to scattered showers during the afternoon, before wrapping up by the evening hours. As the shower activity comes to an end, skies continue to clear out, resulting in a clear and calm overnight Friday. Saturday we’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine, and see that last throughout the day as high pressure continues to build into the region. Sunday looks to be very similar with plenty of sunshine expected once again, with high temperatures expected to be warmer than Saturday. Tomorrow looks to be a warmer day compared to today. High temperatures are expected to rebound into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon. Any sunshine that we see during the day tomorrow will of course help with warming temperatures during the afternoon, but keep in mind isolated rain showers will result in a brief drop in temperatures during the afternoon. High temperatures Saturday look to climb up into the lower 80s across the county. This mild air is a nice return to summer for one of the final weekends in august. Keep in mind these temperatures are now 5 to 7 degrees above our average high for this time of year, so it’ll definitely feel like things are on the warmer side. Sunday looks to feature a very similar story, if not warmer in terms of temperatures. Highs that day are expected to climb up into the mid 80s for most spots. This day will be closer to 10 degrees above our average high for this time of year. Of course with the sunshine looking to stick around we couldn’t have asked for better weekend weather.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Thursday!

