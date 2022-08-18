Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident

Parson St. Blocked Off by Presque Isle Police Department in Presque Isle
Parson St. Blocked Off by Presque Isle Police Department in Presque Isle(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 North Street, Suite 2 Presque Isle, Maine 04769

Media Release

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street. During the death investigation a suspicious package was located at the residence, causing Presque Isle officers to vacate the premises and shut down the road. There is no danger to the public. The incident is still under investigation by the Presque Isle Police Department. The individual’s name is also being withheld at this time. Our thoughts go out to the family members of the deceased. Additional information to follow as events unfold

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadian village
Acadian History Showcased in Van Buren For Another Season
Bobby Nightingale
RECAP: Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial Day 2
Papa Johns has a new pizza item that comes without crust called the Papa Bowl.
Hold the crust: Papa Johns creates crustless pizza with ‘Papa Bowls’
Bobby Nightingale
RECAP: Day 3 of the Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial
Presque Isle Man Sentenced to 4 Years for Drug Trafficking
Presque Isle Man Sentenced to 4 Years for Drug Trafficking

Latest News

BIG ROCK, Mars HILL
Big Rock, Mars hill Grant PKG
The Wisdom/ Van Buren Pioneers are looking for another title run
Wsdom/ Van Buren prepare to defend title
Bobby Nightingale
RECAP: Day 3 of the Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial
Bobby Nightingale
NG DAY 3