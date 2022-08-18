Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon

Media Release

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street. During the death investigation a suspicious package was located at the residence, causing Presque Isle officers to vacate the premises and shut down the road. There is no danger to the public. The incident is still under investigation by the Presque Isle Police Department. The individual’s name is also being withheld at this time. Our thoughts go out to the family members of the deceased. Additional information to follow as events unfold

