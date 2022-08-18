Showers Taper Off This Evening Leading to a Dry Stretch of Weather Into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. It was a soggy evening and that continued into the overnight hours. The largest of the rainfall totals since midnight have been centered towards far eastern portions of the county due to the heavier bands falling there just after midnight. That will change as western portions of the county are now getting in on the rainfall activity. All of the rain is coming from a low pressure system that has been impacting us for a couple days now as it advances to the northeast. Unfortunately this system will not fully clear out of the area until Friday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, some lighter rain will move into southern portions of the state through mid morning as the system persists. By lunch time, we will still be into the rain. Some of us may be lucky to get in a few dry patches, but things will remain on the cloudier side. By the evening commute, any of the rain will become scattered. You will still want to have the umbrella close by. By the overnight hours, we will just be left with some clouds. Those clouds will continue into your morning commute tomorrow. Tomorrow is our transition day as high pressure makes its way into the region. By the afternoon, the clouds will finally exit the area leaving all of us with clearing skies. By the time we are all done with the rain, we will add on around an additional half inch in most places. As you travel further East, those totals will be around a tenth of an inch due to any rainfall activity becoming scattered to isolated.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s across the region, however I would not be surprised if some of us get over the 70 degree mark. Low temperatures tonight will get into the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s as things start to clear out. Looking ahead into the weekend, Saturday will be my pick day of the weekend. It will feature highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure will be in control at this point for a day full of sunshine. However, if you don’t mind a few clouds, Sunday is looking great too! As we head into the early work week, Monday looks to be dry. It’s not until Tuesday and Wednesday where we see our next chance of showers and storms. Highs throughout the week will be in the 70s to 80s.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

