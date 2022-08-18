Wisdom/Van Buren girls have unfinished business

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - The Wisdom/ Van Buren Pioneers girls soccer team heads into the season as one of the favorites to win another Class D title.

The Pioneers have some unfinished business, but also know that they will not fly under the radar again this year.

(Peter Clavette):” Having won the COVID Cup two years ago and then winning the Northern Regional Championship last year was beyond our expectations. The team performed exactly the way we wanted them too. We left a little something on the table with the state game and right now we built a team that is really going to challenge for that state title again and get us where we are at.”

(Abbie Lerman):” I think that is the goal for all of us. The beginning of the season we met as a team and discussed what we want with the season. All of us said we want to win the gold ball.”

(Olivia Ouellette):” For sure I am excited to see how far we go in the season. We are going to work as hard as we can to make right back to the state game.”

The Pioneers should once again be a high scoring team as they return several offensive weapons from last year

Clavette:” Offensively we are bringing back Abbie, Liv, Lily and Kamryn that are really a big portion of our scoring. They have been playing together since they were ten.”

Defensively the Pioneers return keeper Colleen Thamson and freshman sweeper Ava Lerman will anchor the defense.

Clavette:” Our defense is going to a little bit younger. We have some new additions from Van Buren that will augment some of the losses of seniors to graduation and we are excited.”

Lerman and Ouellette are playing their fifth season for the Pioneers. They started as eighth graders and are now Senior Leaders.

Lerman:” It went so fast. I remember watching the older girls and saying I can’t wait to get to that spot and being a senior. It went by so fast.”

Ouellette:” It’s crazy to see how fast time has gone by. I have been playing for the team since my eighth grade year. It went by faster than I thought it would be. We are standing here now with my senior year and I am excited to see where the season takes us.”

The players say there will be added pressure, but they have been working hard.

Lerman:” It puts a little bit more pressure. I think we are prepared. This summer we trained a lot and trained hard and we have had many scrimmages. I feel like we are prepared enough to play.”

Clavette doesn’t take anyone lightly and knows that they won’t just be handed the Class D title. He said that the team will have to work hard and earn another title.

Clavette:” Straight on through it is not going to be a cake walk. We take every game as seriously as possible and prepare as such.”

