AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parson St. Blocked Off by Presque Isle Police Department in Presque Isle
Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident
Acadian village
Acadian History Showcased in Van Buren For Another Season
Bobby Nightingale
RECAP: Day 3 of the Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial
Papa Johns has a new pizza item that comes without crust called the Papa Bowl.
Hold the crust: Papa Johns creates crustless pizza with ‘Papa Bowls’
bobby nightingale
RECAP: Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial Day 4

Latest News

Ukraine is able to hit Russian targets more effectively thanks to billions of dollars in...
US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine
While in this building filming, a YouTuber found the body, investigators said.
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban