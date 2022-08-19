A Great Weekend Expected with Plenty of Sunshine and Warm Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. High temperatures today made it back into the lower 70s for everyone by the afternoon. Of course the sunshine making a late day appearance helped to add a degree or two onto temperatures, but overall wasn’t really a factor in the warm air that we saw during the day today. This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure back to our west continuing to build into the region for the weekend. This will provide mostly sunny skies to the region for the day tomorrow, which in turn helps to boost temperatures into the lower to mid 80s. The nice weather continues into Sunday as high pressure will still be close enough during the morning for another mostly sunny start to the day, by the afternoon, a weak disturbance will be approaching from the west, resulting in scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour over the next couple of days, there are only a couple of places where I need to stop this in time. As clouds continue to exit the region tonight, clear skies will be the case going through the day tomorrow. While this computer model shows an isolated shower bubbling up through the afternoon, I think the chances of that are quite low, but not zero. Otherwise the nice weather continues for everyone into the evening. Sunday looks to be a very similar story with the day starting with plenty of sunshine. Going throughout the day, a few clouds will begin to work into the region from the west, before a line of showers and possible rumbles of thunder moves through during the mid to late afternoon hours. This activity looks to taper off during the late afternoon and evening hours, leaving us with some clouds around going into the first part of Monday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

