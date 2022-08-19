Guilty verdict returned in Bobby Nightingale double murder trial

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A verdict has been reached in the Bobby nightingale murder trial without as the defense rested without calling any witnesses or presenting any new evidence. The jury has reached a verdict and found guilty on both counts of murder. Going into day 5, It was not clear what the plan from the defense was Now We know, their plan was to not add any testimony or evidence to what the jury has to consider. Before the Jury was brought in, the Judge, Justice Stephen Nelson asked Bobby Nightingale if he wished to testify.

Justice Stephen Nelson said, “As I said a defendant in a criminal case has the right to remain silent. He or she doesn’t have to take the witness stand or testify. No presumption of guilt made be raised and no inference of any kind may be drawn from a defendants choice not to testify. The law never imposes the burden of calling any witnesses or proving any evidence. The jury will be provided instructions to this effect if you decline to testify… Given this , do you wish to testify?”

Bobby Nightingale responded “No your honor”

Justice Nelson then asked, “and that’s your decision, not your lawyers decision… Does the defense wish to call any witnesses, Mr. Paradis.”

Verne Paradis, Nightingale’s attorney responded “No Your honor.”

Justice Nelson then asked “Do you understand that a defendant in a criminal case, also has the right to compel witnesses to testify and compel other witnesses. I have been informed that your legal team and you don’t want to call any witnesses, is that correct?”

Nightingale responded, “Yes, Your Honor.”

With that, the plan was clear. As soon as the Jury was brought in, the defense rested and Closing Arguments began, starting with the State.

Meg Elam, Maine’s Assistant Attorney General said, “The Gun that fired the .45 casing on Nightingale’s windowsill was the very same gun that fired each of the 7 casing found both outside and inside Ellis’s truck, The gun that fired the .45 casing found on nightingale’s windowsill was the same gun that fired 3 bullets into the bodies of Allen and Roger and the remaining 4 bullets.”

The Defense had an opportunity to respond and present their closing argument.

Verne Paradis said, “Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. How about Absence of evidence is because of an inaccurate investigation, not pursuing every possible lead before coming here and asking you to find to find the person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. How about, Absence of evidence is what reasonable doubt is.”

After that, the jury went into deliberations where they spent approximately 2.5 Hours. Before reaching their verdict of Guilty.

Now Nightingale awaits a sentencing hearing to determine how long he will be sentenced to prison for, with the maximum sentencing of life in prison.

