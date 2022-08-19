Northern Border Overland Rally kicks off

By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The 2022 Northern Border Overland Rally kicked off.

Overland enthusiasts and their vehicles made the trip to Fort Kent to explore the Northern Maine woods this weekend. Many enthusiasts all around the state and New England are coming together to explore with one another in the Northern Maine Woods over the weekend. Justin Fickett, the Founder of 207 Overland and the Northern Border Overland Rally and he is looking forward to the adventure.

Justin Fickett, Founder of 207 Overland/Northern Border Overland Rally, says ”For tonight we got a lot people coming from all over New England to show up. This is just kinda a meeting point and a launching point for our adventures this weekend. We will get together and divide ourselves into smaller groups, and then we are going to hit the North Maine Woods tomorrow morning and spend the weekend out there exploring and camping.”

Fickett hopes to make this an annual event. He also said that the people are what these events special.

