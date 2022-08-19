RECAP: Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial Day 4

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The state rested its case in the bobby nightingale murder trial. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard is at the courthouse and has details about the case.

The State wrapped up presenting their case in the Bobby Nightingale double murder trial.

Prior to resting their case, the state finished up questioning of Detective Gregory Roy who played an audio recording of Bobby Nightingale where nightingale said “its whatever at this point because they caught me with a gun so I don’t give a F”.

The next witness was Detective Christopher Cookson of the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit. He showed a powerpoint presentation depicting the location of Bobby Nightingale’s cell phone from the days prior to the murders, until August 15th 2019 when a signal was no longer transmitted .The powerpoint showed Nightingale in the location at the times of the murders.

A Number of other witnesses testified from the Maine Crime Lab about DNA analysis and Fingerprint Analysis, where on cross examination, Defense Lawyer Verne Paradis had asked a witness if it was possible that no fingerprints from nightingale found at the scene proves that he wasn’t there. Attorney Meg Elam rebutted by asking the expert “is it possible there really is a loch ness- monster” But the Testimony that caught the most attention from the Jury was from Kimberly James a Senior Firearm Analyst at the Maine State Police crime lab. She showed analysis of the Bullets and Casings found at the scene and how they compared to the .380 Pistol Found on Nightingale and the .45 Cartridge found at Nightingales residence. The expert testified that the.380 cases at scene match the gun found on Nightingale and that “the cartridge case found In the windowsill matches the 7 cartridge cases found at the scene”

With that, the state rested it’s case and the judge dismissed the court for the day , stating there will be a meeting to talk about some housekeeping issues related to the wrapping up of the case

And the Defense will begin their case August 19th where they are expected to call a number of different witnesses as well as to try to instill reasonable doubt into the jury that bobby nightingale did not commit the crimes the state has charged.

we will be continuing to monitor this case as it goes into it’s 5th day, Friday. Unless the defense finishes their case within a day and the jury is fast at deliberations, the case is likely to extend into Monday.

