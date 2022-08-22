Aroostook Community Matters: Property Tax Stabilization Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Prices are increasing for everything which is hard on everyone, especially our older neighbors. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard speaks with the Aroostook Agency on Aging about the new Property Tax Stabilization Program

Rick Bragg , Community Outreach Manager – Aroostook Agency on Aging " These times of peril where it seems to be several hardships of our seniors as they age forward, its supposed to be their golden years and it seems to be an awful lot of financial uncertainty”

Rick Bragg, the Community Outreach Manager of the Aroostook Agency on Aging see’s many older mainers struggling to make ends meet, he says a program like the property tax stabilization program is exactly what people need.

Rick ”The intent of the program is to stabilize your property tax at a certain rate, as long as you fill out a simple one page application, it’s a simple application to fill out”

The Qualifications, Bragg says, are simple.

Rick” You just need to be 65 years or older, own your own homestead for 10 years or more and if you’ve moved in that timeframe, it doesn’t need to be consecutive, doesn’t need to be the same homestead”

And if you need help, the Aroostook Agency on Aging has that to.

Rick” We definitely have staff available to help them fill out this application

If you have any questions regarding the Program, Bragg says to either contact your municipal clerk, or the Aroostook Agency on Aging. Corey Bouchard NS8

