Caribou ‘Business and Community Leader’ Chosen for Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees

Maine Veterans' Homes
Maine Veterans' Homes(Owen Kingsley)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has recently appointed business and community leader Samuel W. Collins of Caribou to the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees.

“I am proud to appoint Sam to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees, a crucial position that will ensure our state continues to meet and honor its obligation to serve our veterans, just as they served us,” said Governor Janet Mills. “A longtime business and community leader, Sam understands the value of Maine Veterans’ Homes, especially the one in Caribou, and his voice will be valuable on the Board. I thank him for his service.”

Collins serves as President of the S.W. Collins Company, a position he has held for nearly three decades. The company includes hardware stores, a design center, and a millwork shop and has been in Caribou since 1844.

He served as chair of the Caribou School Board in the late 1990s and as a co-chair of the Regional School Committee for school consolidation. Collins also served two terms on the University of Maine Board of Trustees, including serving as its Chairman.

The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees is responsible for the administration of the six Maine Veterans’ Homes, located in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough and South Paris.

The board consists of 13 members, one of whom must be the Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, and 12 members appointed by the Governor for three year terms.

The majority of members must be honorably discharged veterans, but three seats must be held by individuals who have never served in the United States Armed Forces.

