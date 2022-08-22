County Ag Report: Cooperative Extension Potato Field Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension held it’s annual Potato Field Day. Brian Bouchard was there and it’s the focus of this week’s County AG Report.

“Well it’s really important to show people in the industry and the public all the things we do here.” says Dr. Gregory Porter - Professor of Crop Ecology and Management, University of Maine

The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension’s Potato Field Day gathers researchers, growers and industry partners together to share the results of the various experiments conducted at the Aroostook Farm.

“You’ll hear about some of the practices that some of our researchers are developing to control the plant diseases that make potato production difficult, as well as some of the insect pests. And for my program we’ll be talking about what we’re doing to breed potato varieties for our markets and also control some of the pests through plant resistance.” continues Porter.

The researchers each presented on topics their particular field of study is working on.

“The things that I work on are mostly nutrient management and cover crops trying to improve soil health. Today I’m going to present some phosphorous fertilization forms to improve the uptick of phosphorous on potatoes, and then there’s also different spacings of potato placing as well.” - Dr. Bee Chim – Agronomist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Syngenta, who sponsored this year’s Potato Field Day says it’s important to provide growers with the latest technologies to help them farm their best crop.

“We put together what we call our growmore experience sites and we do 60 of them around the country, 4 dealing with potatoes and we do one in Maine every 3 years. And it’s important to show new technologies to the industry, and to the farmers that are growing the crop here and supporting us all and by bringing newer technologies we can show the farmer what’s coming and help them grown their best, most productive crop” - Jonathan Stevens – Sales Rep, Syngenta

“This industry means a lot to the economy of the state, it’s important, we’ve got a lot of family farms involved in this, and consumers benefit from the high quality product that the Maine industry produces. It takes a lot of knowledge of a sophisticated high input crop and it takes a lot of knowledge from industry sponsors and industry research to university research to grower research themselves to do this well. So this is just a way to share information and visit with people and hear what their needs are and hear what we’re working on.” says Porter.

Despite the rain, many gathered under the tent which sat on the grounds of the Aroostook Farm and shared that knowledge with each other, all for the benefit of better potato crops.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

