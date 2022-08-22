A Mix of Sun and Clouds Today with Rain Showers Expected Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. I hope you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather that we saw over the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday made it up into the mid to upper 80s for most spots across the county. This warm weather was of course thanks to the sunshine that most of the region had stick around through the weekend. This morning’s weather setup shows an approaching low pressure system back off to our west. This will be advancing east throughout the day today, providing increased cloud cover to the region during the afternoon and evening hours. The area of high pressure that brought us the nice weather over the weekend is now sitting off to our east, and will continue to push to the east throughout the day today. While the morning is starting off with some cloud cover, the high pressure will still be close enough to provide us some sunshine late morning and into the early afternoon, before increasing clouds late afternoon. This low pressure system advancing during the overnight hours will bring with it the potential for heavier rain showers before sunrise. This widespread activity looks to become more scattered by the morning hours of Tuesday, leading to chances for scattered showers through the morning and into the afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day today shows the risk for some scattered to isolated showers through the rest of this morning over far western parts of the county. By lunchtime, clouds look to be breaking apart, leading to partly sunny skies for most going into the afternoon. It’s during this time that clouds will begin to increase once again out ahead of our next low pressure system moving into the region, looking to bring rain shower activity to the region during the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. High temperatures today look to climb up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Again, the warmer temperatures during the day will ultimately depend on how much sun we see, which means the more sun we see the more likely we’ll add a couple more degrees to these temperatures. Subtract a few degrees off of these temperatures if clouds hang around for more of the day, but at this point the forecast looks pretty split to see a mix of sunshine and clouds during the late morning and into the early afternoon.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Enjoy your Monday and make it a great week!

