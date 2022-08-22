Rain Moves in During the Overnight Hours, Tapers to Scattered Showers During the Day Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had another beautiful day stepping outside today with partly sunny skies. While this did keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than what we saw over the weekend, it was still a nice day to get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather. Of course it doesn’t look like we’ll have as many opportunities to do so over the next few days. This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather maker, an approaching low pressure system from the south and west. As it makes its way north and east over the next few hours, it looks to bring rain shower activity to the county during the overnight hours and continuing into tomorrow.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to make it out of the upper 60s. While some spots I think do have the chance of making it into the lower 70s, I think they’ll mainly be few and far between. Scattered shower chances and cloudy skies throughout the day tomorrow will be the main factors keeping temperatures so low. Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours shows the chances for some isolated showers continuing over western spots through the evening hours. This as the rest of the county continues to see clouds increasing through sunset, resulting in mainly cloudy skies going into tomorrow. At this point the rain looks to hold off until later in the evening, for most spots closer to midnight. Rain will be widespread and moderate throughout the overnight hours, before tapering off to scattered and lighter activity for the day. I looks like clouds do remain in place throughout the day tomorrow, which is the main factor for keeping temperatures on the cooler side. This model has some breaks in the clouds late in the day Tuesday, but any breaks look to provide instability for another round of showers during the evening and overnight hours. Shower activity tapers off to just isolated showers going into Wednesday, which results in Wednesday not being a bad day by the afternoon and evening with some sunshine expected through the afternoon and evening. Clearing skies stick around through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning, making Thursday an opposite day of Wednesday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Stay dry!

