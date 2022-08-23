Aroostook Grasshoppers looking for another exciting season.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Another area soccer team is busy preparing for the start of the season. The Grasshoppers have been working on their skills for the past couple of weeks as they prepare for two games over the next couple of weeks.

(Carl Michaud):” Two weeks our first game is August 23rd against the Presque Isle boys and then our second game is September 1st against the Presque Isle girls.

It’s a short but productive season for the Aroostook Grasshoppers soccer team. They practice twice a week working on skills and teamwork

Michaud:” Teamwork we practice that every single practice. We have five or six practices during the year and then games. It is just enough to get everyone out on the field again and have a good time.

(Cynthia Dawn Spellman):”It’s like working as a team. Just try to do our best and try to have fun in the game.”

Michaud was very impressed with the skill level of the team at the beginning of the season.

Michaud:” More people returned this year. We have 20 players, and we hope to have more. Everybody has their skills from last year and they are getting much better every single year. The team game is coming along very well.”

Cynthia Dawn Spellman is a veteran of the squad and is proud of her shooting ability

Spellman:” Well apparently I am a very good shooting.”

Members of the team are very excited to take on the Wildcats again this year and once again they are confident

(Justin Johnston):” We are going to win Tuesday and Thursday right Carl.”

Spellman:” I am always a little nervous when the games come, but we do our best and try our hardest.”

Spellman talks about what might be the most important part of being a member of the team.

Spellman:” Meeting new people and having fun and doing our best.”

Michaud would love to see soccer programs started in other parts of the County

Michaud:” That would be the goal. This is our seventh year and everyone knows who we are Hope to spur other teams in other towns that would be awesome.”

