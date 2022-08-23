Overnight Fire in Allagash Burns Unoccupied Home

ALLAGASH, Maine (WAGM) -An overnight fire in the Town of Allagash ‘significantly damages’ an unoccupied home. According to Town Manager and Firefighter Ronnie Pelletier, Firefighters were called to the area of 146 Dickie Road in Allagash for reports of a structure fire. St. Francis Fire Department provided mutual aid to assist with the fire. Nobody was reported to be in the home at the time, and No injuries were reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

