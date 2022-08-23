Scattered Showers This Morning Leads to Some Breaks in the Clouds This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. The low pressure system that we’ve been watching has finally made its way into the region this morning, and is bringing rain showers to the southern part of the state. These rain showers have been slow to advance into the region, resulting in cloud cover for many parts of the county waking up this morning, with rain showers expected later on this morning. This unsettled activity looks to stick around over the next couple of days with scattered shower chances remaining in the forecast for both tomorrow and Thursday. The time for scattered showers does change from day to day, with showers during the morning both today and tomorrow, with a better chance of showers during the afternoon by the time we get to Thursday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day today shows the scattered showers continuing this morning. The bulk of the activity looks to taper off by the mid to late morning hours, resulting in cloudy skies sticking around for much of the county. Some of the computer models are indicating that we could see some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine. While I can’t rule out the possibility of this completely, I think the chances of this happening are on the lower side. If we do see some sunshine during the late afternoon and evening, clouds will quickly fill back in after sunset as another round of scattered showers approaches for the overnight hours. High temperatures today only look to make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This is thanks to the cloud cover sticking around for much of the day. I do think if the sunshine makes an appearance earlier in the afternoon, we could see warmer temperatures, but only by a few degrees. Easterly winds will be light throughout the day, but will add a chill to the air when felt.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more information on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.