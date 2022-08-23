Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Missing In Bangor

Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot...
Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday.
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Bangor, Maine (WAGM) -Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old Presque Isle man.

Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday.

State Police say he had been hospitalized for a month with a traumatic brain injury after a crash.

They described Dalessandrids as 5′10″, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black belt and sneakers.

Anyone with information or who sees Dalessandrids should call 911 or Bangor Police at 207-947-7382.

