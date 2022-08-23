Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Missing In Bangor

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) -Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old Presque Isle man.

Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday.

State Police say he had been hospitalized for a month with a traumatic brain injury after a crash.

They described Dalessandrids as 5′10″, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black belt and sneakers.

Anyone with information or who sees Dalessandrids should call 911 or Bangor Police at 207-947-7382.

