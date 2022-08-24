Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line

Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.(friskytuna / Flickr / CC BY 2.0, Badlands Ranch)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You probably recognize her from TV shows and movies, but Katherine Heigl is also a dog lover.

Now, the “27 Dresses” actress has her own dog food brand, Badlands Ranch, named after her family ranch in Utah.

Heigl partnered with an animal nutritionist to develop the line, saying it’s a more holistic approach to dog food, even using things like chia seeds, flax seeds and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

For now, Badlands Ranch is offering just air-dried food and single-ingredient treats, but Heigl hopes to eventually add more options like supplements.

The mom of 12 (three kids, nine “fur babies”) says money from the dog food sales will go to battling animal overpopulation. That includes everything from spay and neuter programs to transporting animals out of high-kill shelters and providing medical care for animals that need it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.
LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS
Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot...
UPDATE: Presque Isle Man Found Safe
Allagash Fire
Overnight Fire in Allagash Burns Unoccupied Home
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Parson St. Blocked Off by Presque Isle Police Department in Presque Isle
UPDATE: 'Parson Street Pipe Bomb Belonged to Deceased' says State Fire Marshall's Office

Latest News

Defense undersecretary Colin Kahl tells reporters the strikes overnight on facilities used by...
US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
Police say Ashley Catlett was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed an...
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving officer had history of reckless driving
FILE - Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults.
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults