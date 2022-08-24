A Better Day is Expected Tomorrow with Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping out the door today, we have seen some scattered showers making their way across the region, but we did also see some breaks in the clouds throughout the day and some sunshine seen. This allowed for high temperatures by this afternoon to climb up into the mid 70s across the county. The weather setup this evening shows the low pressure system weakening to our south in the gulf of Maine. As it continues to push to the east during the overnight hours, a cold front located to our west will make its way through the county. This will allow for winds to shift into the northwest and drier air to begin to work into the region. That’s what’ll provide us with a nicer day tomorrow with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The front will still be close enough to the region that I think we could see an isolated shower during the afternoon tomorrow, but it will be very limited in coverage.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 50s once again. This is thanks to some clearing occurring as we get closer to sunrise, but overall another mild evening is in store with light southwesterly winds. Tomorrow’s high temperatures look to once again make it up into the mid to upper 70s. I think with the sunshine expected throughout the day, it will help to boost temperatures, even with northwesterly winds trying to bring cooler air into the region. Timing out the next couple of days. Shower chances look to stick around going throughout the overnight hours. While I think the majority of the activity looks to be on the scattered side, I don’t think everyone will see rain drops. Skies will begin to clear out during the overnight hours and going into tomorrow morning. This will lead to a partly sunny day in store for tomorrow as cloud cover looks to slowly break apart during the day. This results in a better afternoon and evening with more sunshine expected. It’s as we continue into the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Friday that clouds roll back into the region out ahead of our next chance for widespread rain during the day Friday. Rain showers look to begin during the mid morning hours of Friday over western parts of the county, before pushing east throughout the day. Model guidance is indicating that we could see some heavier downpours associated with this system as it makes its way through. We’ll finally see the shower activity taper off going into the evening hours of Friday, with skies clearing out just in time for Saturday morning.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your evening!

