Expert shares tips on how to avoid, survive lightning strikes

The chance of being struck by lightning in a given year is less than one in a million. (CNN, NOAH RASHKIND, ARTSTRONOMY, WJLA, WTTG, WPXI, NOAA)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The chance of being struck by lightning in a given year is less than one in a million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, a few recent high-profile cases have made it clear lightning is dangerous and can be deadly.

It comes and goes in a flash, but lightning can strike anywhere.

Most people survive a lightning strike but can face serious health issues.

So far, 14 people have died from lightning strikes in the U.S. this year, according to the National Weather Service.

Ron Holle with the National Lightning Safety Council said you can lower your risk by going inside when you hear thunder.

“Don’t ask questions,” Holle said. “Simply go to a large, substantial building or a fully enclosed metal-topped vehicle.”

A lightning-safe structure is one that has grounded wiring and plumbing, like most homes and buildings in the U.S.

Places like tents, sheds, dugouts and picnic shelters are not safe from lightning strikes, according to experts. They also recommend you should stay away from porches or balconies during a storm and things that may conduct electricity like corded electrical devices.

“You don’t want to be touching the water running in the sink or in the shower or the bathtub – those are conductors,” Holle said. “It happens quite often that people are injured by that, but it’s usually not fatal.”

Trees and lightning are a dangerous combination. Holle said the strike can hit a tree and conduct ground current to a victim.

There can also be a side flash, where the tree is hit and a portion of the current hits someone near it. Or lightning can cause the bark or a limb to explode.

“They only last a few tenths of a second,” Holle said, referring to a lightning strike. “But during that time they’re incredibly strong.”

If getting indoors isn’t possible, there are still a few things that may slightly lessen your risk.

In a thunderstorm, avoid open fields, the top of a hill, or a ridge top, the National Weather Service said. Likewise, you should stay away from tall, isolated objects like trees, and immediately leave any bodies of water.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.
LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS
Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot...
UPDATE: Presque Isle Man Found Safe
Allagash Fire
Overnight Fire in Allagash Burns Unoccupied Home
Parson St. Blocked Off by Presque Isle Police Department in Presque Isle
UPDATE: 'Parson Street Pipe Bomb Belonged to Deceased' says State Fire Marshall's Office
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

Latest News

FILE - Jerry J.I. Allison performs in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Jan. 30, 2009, to honor the 50-year...
Jerry Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly, dead at 82
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
FILE - Chef Mario Batali departs municipal court in Boston on May 24, 2019, after pleading not...
Mario Batali settles 2 lawsuits alleging sexual assault
Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who...
USDA plans to give $550M to help struggling farmers