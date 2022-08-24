Rick McAvoy talks about Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is this Sunday and once again the County will be well represented.

Rick McAvoy, Kim Condon Lane, Neile Joler Nelson will all be inducted and Dale Duff will be honored in the Legends Category. Also the 1975 State Champion East Grand girls basketball team will be honored. They won the first ever girls Class D State Title with a 49-41 win over Richmond. Over the next four nights we will profile the inductees.

Tonight Rick McAvoy who led the Sherman HIgh School team to a State title back in 1967.

Rick McAvoy:” It’s unbelievable to me. The people who are in there now are the people that I remember going to watch them play at the tournament.”

McAvoy had quite a career at Sherman his senior year he averaged more than 20 points and 15 rebounds a game as a senior. He said he modeled his game after several players who are already in the Hall of Fame

McAvoy:” I watched everybody’s game and tried to pick up from everybody.”

McAvoy said that he never in his wildest dreams think he would receive this honor

McAvoy:” Not really know I had no idea really. I just appreciate it so much. There’s a lot of great players who play in the smaller schools.”

McAvoy and his brother Billy anchored the Sherman team to the State title over Strong. Rick said being inducted is a huge honor, and that joining his brother in the shine makes it even more special.

McAvoy:” It makes it real special. My brother is an awesome player. He is probably as good of an offensive player that i have been around. I played with some great ones too.”

McAvoy was a four year started for Sherman and was an All-Tournament team and All State Honorable Mention as a senior. He then starred at what is now the University of Maine Fort Kent, where he was a four time all Maine selection.

He said that his family wil be there on Sunday to watch the ceremony. What will his thoughts be when his name is announced

McAvoy:” My thoughts are going to be how lucky I am. The family I was brought up in. Just the community that I was brought up in. All my friends and it is unbelievable and I am so blessed.”

