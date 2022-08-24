WAGM-TV Looking for County Youth to Join 63rd Annual Potato Picker’s Special Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM-TV is currently looking for county youth to volunteer for the three week duration of the 63rd annual Potato Pickers Special. Participating youth can use this opportunity to fulfill a community service requirement for school. For more information and to volunteer contact the news department at 764-4461.
