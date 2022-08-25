George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.
LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
Gardiner Health Care
Gardiner Health Care in Houlton to Close Nursing Home Unit
Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot...
UPDATE: Presque Isle Man Found Safe

Latest News

A couple credits their cat Me-owly for saving them from a rabid bat.
Cat saves family from rabid bat in home
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Report: National Archives asked for Trump records in 2021
Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs on a rural road.
61-year-old mail carrier attacked by dogs dies from injuries in hospital
Inflation is causing people to spend more cautiously. Most economists, though, have said they...
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter