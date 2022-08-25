Kim Condon Lane reacts to Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The County has a rich basketball history and once again this year several County players are being inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. Kim Condon Lane who led Presque Isle to the State Championship in 1997 is one of the inductees.

Kim Condon Lane:” I was surprised and incredibly honored.”

1997 was a magical year for Kim Condon Lane and the Presque Isle Wildcats. The team went undefeated and won the Class A title. She scored 41 points in the State Championship game, at that time it was a Class A State final record. She was named Miss Basketball, U.S.A Today State of Maine Player of the Year and the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year. While she earned individual awards, she said the whole team contributed to the success

Lane:” With a very special group of girls that I got to play wth all through High School stand out as a really big highlight for me.”

It was a very tight knit group of girls who played together throughout their careers . Lane says that going to Bangor was always a highlight.

Lane:” To be able to play there. To run out and you see everyone from Presque Isle it seems like. What a feeling that is.”

1997 will also be remembered as the Potato Game. Lane sprained her ankle in the semifinals against Old Town and the Wildcats would play for the title the next day. Someone said to put a potato on the ankle to keep it from swelling and the rest is history

Lane:” Honestly, I think I would have tried anything. I am thankful it was just a potato that was recommended that we do. I still remember working with Sue Lougee and that night was rooming with Danielle Donovan Johnson and we were committed to ice, elevate, potato.”

The follow up question are you bringing a potato to the ceremony on Sunday

Lane:” No I won’t be, but has come up in a lot of conversations leading up to this induction.”

Kim and her father Steve were both inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in the same year and now she joins him in the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame

Lane:” Being able to play right in our driveway. A lot of laughter and good times came out of our driveway over basketball. To get to do this with him is quite an honor”

Lane followed up her High School career with a successful career at Colby College. On Sunday she will be thinking of so many people who helped make the journey a success

Lane:” How lucky I am to have met so many wonderful friends and coaches over the years through basketball. I will be thinking of them and how fortunate I was to have played with all of them along my basketball career.”

