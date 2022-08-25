Rain, Heavy at Times is Expected Tomorrow with Cooler Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. A look at the weather setup this evening shows the cold front that has made its way through the region today, and has provided the northwesterly winds to bring in drier air. While this is brief, and we are looking at muggier air returning for tomorrow, that is also brief, as the muggier air is quickly moved out of the area by northwesterly winds once the low pressure system providing the activity for tomorrow moves to our east. This low pressure system is currently located over the great lakes, but will quickly advance east through the overnight hours tonight, and will be the main driver for active weather going into tomorrow. Once this low exits the region during the overnight hours Friday and into Saturday, we’ll see high pressure take control of our weather, and provide sunshine to the region for the rest of the weekend and into early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Tonight’s low temperatures are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 50s. With clouds increasing during the overnight hours, it will bring an end to any additional cooling, which is why southern spots end up being warmer than some locations further north. Tomorrow’s high temperatures struggle to make it into the mid and upper 60s. With rain showers expected throughout the day it will definitely be a dreary end to the work week. Southeasterly winds are expected to remain on the lighter side throughout the day tomorrow, resulting in a chillier feel stepping outside. Going hour by hour throughout the overnight hours shows cloud cover increasing going into tomorrow morning. While at this point rain showers look to hold off until after sunrise, they do appear to start on the scattered side over western parts first. Shower activity will fill in to more widespread showers and downpours going throughout the morning and into the afternoon. I think the majority of the heavier shower activity will occur during the morning hours over the northern half of the county, whereas the activity moves to the southern half of the county by the afternoon and evening. It’s during the evening hours that showers will finally come to an end. With everything saturated from the rain, I wouldn’t be surprised if some patchy fog developed during the overnight hours, and lasted through just after sunrise Saturday. Saturday will be more of a transition day now with clouds to start during the morning hours, but then mostly sunny skies are expected by evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Thursday.

