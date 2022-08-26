CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue father, son from sinking boat

A father and son were rescued from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat struck some rocks and ended up in the water. (WCVB, BOSTON PD, CNN)
By Emily Maher
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WVCB) - A father and son were rescued from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat struck some rocks.

Their rescue was caught on camera by the Boston police harbor unit that saved them.

In the video, the two men are seen struggling to stay above water and clinging to a blue cooler.

“As we approached, we saw just a tip of a submerged vessel,” Officer Garrett Boyle said.

The unit got a call around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday of a boat sinking.

“Once we saw the boat first, I think we both knew right then, that yeah there were two people somewhere here,” Officer Stephen Merrick said.

Merrick and Boyle quickly spotted the two men.

“You could see the fear in their face, they were cold,” Merrick said. “They looked very tired and weak.”

Merrick was behind the wheel as Boyle leaned over the bow, grabbing the 76-year-old father who was wearing an orange life jacket and hoisting him out of the water.

Boyle quickly begins helping the son who is clinging to the police boat.

The men were lobster fishing when they say a tangled trap wire killed their engines, causing their boat to crash into rocks.

“It punctured the hull and they began to take on water pretty quickly inside,” Boyle said.

The officers checked out both men on board while they were heading back to shore where EMS was waiting.

Both men are reported to be doing OK.

Copyright 2022 WVCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.
LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS
Parson St. Blocked Off by Presque Isle Police Department in Presque Isle
UPDATE: Person Identified in Parson Street Pipe Bomb Incident.
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Kim Condon Lane had success in both High School and College. She was Miss Baksetball in 1997...
Kim Condon Lane reacts to Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland, looks at federal prosecutor Kevin Chambers, right,...
Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
Morris was booked on one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one...
Woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating, police say