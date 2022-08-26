A Great Weekend Ahead With Plenty of Sunshine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We saw a gloomy day stepping outside today with cloud cover sticking around across the region. Rain showers began late morning and have continued into the afternoon. This has kept temperatures quite chilly throughout the day today, as high temperatures have only managed to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Southern Aroostook did see a couple hours of sun this morning, which helped to warm them up and hence why they were able to make it into the upper 60s by this afternoon for highs. The weather setup this evening shows the low pressure system that we have to thank for the dreary weather during the day today. This will continue to push its way east throughout the evening and overnight hours, resulting in showers coming to an end, but cloud cover sticking around through tomorrow morning. While tomorrow starts off on the cloudy side, high pressure will be building over the region, providing nicer weather by the afternoon, and a great day expected Sunday with temperatures warming back up as well.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower 50s by tomorrow morning. The cloud cover in place during the overnight actually works in our favor, as it keeps temperatures warmer during the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Northwesterly winds will continue to provide cooler and drier air into the region during the overnight, and into the day tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow will climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s, which will definitely feel warmer than temperatures that we saw today. This of course thanks to the sunshine that we’ll see more towards the afternoon, I think we’ll struggle to see the sunshine during the morning, resulting in high temperatures not being set until late in the afternoon. Going throughout the rest of the overnight hours, showers will continue to come to an end through the rest of this evening. Cloudy skies remain with us during the overnight hours, resulting in another gloomy start to the day tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Going throughout the morning hours, clouds will continue to break apart, resulting in more sunshine making an appearance during the afternoon and evening. This will ultimately lead to a nice end to the day Saturday, and clear skies staying with us during the overnight. This sets us up for quite the chilly night in store Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday once again features plenty of sunshine throughout the day. This of course will quickly help temperatures warm back up. We’ll continue to the warming trend into Monday as nice weather sticks around. Mostly sunny skies are expected once again with temperatures getting even warmer.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your weekend!

