Neile Joler Nelson talks about Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Honor

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Neile Joler Nelson of Fort Kent has been involved in sports throughout her career. She played multiple sports at Fort Kent High School and then had a great basketball career at St Joseph’s College. Because of her basketball success she will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

< Neile Joler Nelson:” My initial thoughts were, they might have made a mistake, but after I wrapped my head around it I was very honored. Especially on the anniversary of Title IX.”

Joler Nelson played for the Warriors basketball team and in her senior year and made the All_Tourney team and was a 1991 McDonald’s Senior All Star. She then took the St John Valley Work ethic to St Joseph’s College where she was the NCAA Woman of the Year. She is the Monks Hall of Fame for both softball and basketball. She is still very involved in sports.

Nelson:”I have always said that the three things that I wanted as a part of my life were my family, athletics, basketball, and teaching. I think it has been a big part of my life and it’s been an extension of how to have a relationship with high school kids and all age kids without just being a classroom teacher. I think it has enhanced relationships with so many kids over the years and the coaching world is pretty unique and special place to be.”

We have told you about the Fort Kent connection to Gorham and Nelson is a part of that as an Assistant Coach to Laughn Berthiuame who also grew up in the Fort Kent

Nelson:” It’s been a great opportunity for me to just get back into it without all of the pressures of being a head coach. I a varsity assistant and it has been a perfect role for me. I have had the benefit of working with Laughn and Aaron who are childhood friends and the last four years coaching my daughter was very special.”

Nelson says that she is honored to be recognized on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and is joining a very talented group of ladies who will be honored.

Nelson:” I just look at these women and see the kind of strength that it takes to go through the 80′s and 90′s and all the people who got to play before us who didnt have the same opportunities that we were given.”

Nelson said that when she is introduced on Sunday, she will think about how lucky she has been to have so many great people around her.

Nelson:” I really want to enjoy the moment and I do want take a moment to celebrate what I consider a beautiful life.”

