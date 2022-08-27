History making East Grand Girls Basketball team and broadcaster Dale Duff honored by Maine Basketball Hall of Fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The East Grand girls won the 1975 Class D State Title. This was the first MPA state tournament for girls in Maine and it came three years after Title IX was enacted. The history making team is being recognized by the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Dennis Codrey was their coach.

Dennis Codrey):” Excitement everywhere. Everyone looks forward to it. It is quite an honor. if you are from Maine basketball means a lot.”

The Vikings went undefeated in 1975 and stopped Richmond 49-41 to claim the title. Being able to take part in the tournament was special for the players

Codrey:” They all saw the boys play and seeing the boys made them think why not us and that made it exciting.”

Codrey said the fan support for the team was unbelievable.

Cordrey:” We had a big parade on the way in. We had no idea. We didn’t lose any games that year and that group of girls hadn’t lost a game in two or three years. They were used to winning so we had a pretty good crowd at the State Tournament.”

Houlton’s Dale Duff has been a mainstay in the broadcasting industry for 50 years. On Sunday Duff will be recognized as a Legend of the Game by the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. Tony Hamlin gave Duff the news earlier this year.

Dale Duff: ”There are so many people who need to get in there before I do. He said no it was unanimous and everybody thought that you had covered the High School basketball scene and all of basketball for so long that it was time to give you the honor.”

Duff is a familiar face at High School games and can be seen courtside each year at the Tournament. Duff started his broadcasting career at WHOU when he was a sophomore in High School. Bob Blanchette was broadcasting games at that point and let Duff work alongside him.

Duff:” I knew that my basketball days had tapped out at the freshmen and JV level, I had a buddy of mine working at the local radio station and he said why don’t you do some games for them.”

Duff has come full circle starting at WHOU, then working at a Bangor TV station before moving back to Radio in Bangor and now he is on the internet broadcasting once again for WHOU.

Duff:” I have done AM Radio, FM Radio, Television and now streaming. I don’t know what the next technology is going to be broadcast, but I don’t think I will be around to do that.”

Duff said that he has so many memories from his career.

Duff:” You name a player and I think back with memories. Kim Condon the potato game and Joe Campbell Bangor tip in at the buzzer. The Rockland and Dexter 5 overtime game.”

Duff has been involved with the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame as a volunteer since it began. He said that he always looks forward to the day of the inductions because almost every sentence begins with remember when.

Duff:” Everybody there on these induction days are just so happy. Their families are happy. I just think they feel so honored to go in there.”

