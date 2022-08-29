After a Sunny Weekend Clouds Fill In With More Rain Chances This Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. We had some gorgeous weather over the weekend full of sunshine. Unfortunately, we will be seeing some chances for rain as we head through the course of tomorrow and the rest of the week. It will be coming from a low pressure system currently sitting off to our west. It brought some heavier rain to places in Michigan and Indiana. Dewpoints are in those upper 50s as you travel east. As you head west, dewpoints are only in the lower 50s. Unfortunately they will climb as we head into the next couple of hours allowing for a transition to the muggier air.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

High temperatures today will be in the lower 80s throughout the county. I do think today will be the best day to avoid the rain this week. Timing things out for the rest of today, a few clouds begin to fill into the area as we head into mid to late morning. They will be sticking around through the afternoon hours and into the evening. It’s not until after dinner time where we will see less clouds. Overnight tonight those clouds will come back into play. As we head into the early morning hours of tomorrow, we can see the leading edge of some of those shower chances.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Low temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid 60s, but paired with those higher dewpoints keep in mind that it will still feel muggy out there. High temperatures tomorrow will be higher than they will be today. Across the county those temperatures will be near 90 degrees as those rain chances come back into play. It will be a good idea to have the umbrella handy as you step out the door. Timing out those shower chances for you tomorrow, a few spot showers will make their way into western portions of the county while you are still in bed. They will fizzle out before they can make their way east. I do think the morning commute will remain dry for all of us. Skies will just be mostly cloudy. By lunch time, the good news is we start to clear things out a bit and some of us may even be lucky to catch a glimpse of the sunshine. That will remain the case through the evening commute. Most of those shower chances continue to miss us into the overnight hours. It’s not until Wednesday here where we will see some more widespread activity. Check back with us tomorrow and we will have an updated look on that. For more on this morning’s forecast be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great start to your week!

