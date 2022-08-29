Air Conditioner Causes Overnight Fire in Presque Isle The Presque Isle Fire and Police departments responded to an overnight fire on Academy Street. According to Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White, crews responded to a fire at 12 midnight to 180 Academy Street. The building is owned by AMHC and houses some clients. White says everyone made it out of the building safely. He says the cause of the fire appears to be an air conditioner that malfunctioned. He says the building’s sprinkler system was quickly activated. There are no reported injuries. There is minimal water damage to the building.

