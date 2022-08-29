Another Hot and Humid Day Expected Tomorrow with Afternoon Showers and Storms

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. Most places Friday picked up an additional quarter to as much as half an inch of rainfall from that system. This leaves us right around where we should be in terms of rainfall for the month. This has been the trend throughout the entire month, as our precipitation levels got closer to a level drier than average, we would always see an event that would provide enough rainfall to bring monthly amounts back closer to average. This will be the case once again by Wednesday to end out the month, with more rain expected during the day.

August's Month to Date Rainfall (WAGM-TV)

We also had a taste of fall over the weekend with morning low temperatures. There were quite a few communities that woke up with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This cold air was thanks to clear skies throughout the overnight hours, along with very dry air in place through the overnight hours. Today was a different story as the humidity began to build back into the region, this allowed high temperatures to climb up into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. This evening’s weather setup shows the high pressure system responsible for our good weather currently sitting out in the Atlantic. As this high continues to slide east during the overnight hours and into tomorrow, we’ll see winds shift into the southwest. This southwesterly flow will continue to bring in the warm and humid air into the region for the day tomorrow, as sunshine is once again expected to be present throughout the day.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 60s. That’s where the dew points currently are, which means they’ll work to keep temperatures warm throughout the overnight hours, as well as help promote the development of fog in some spots going into the morning hours tomorrow. Fog and cloud cover during the morning hours is expected to burn off during the day. This will lead to some sunshine late morning continuing into the afternoon. This sun will help to warm temperatures across the board into the mid 80s by the afternoon. With dew point levels at this point climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s, it will make it feel even warmer stepping outside during the day tomorrow. The heat is short-lived, as we are looking at cooler weather returning to the region for Wednesday and Thursday. Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows cloud cover working its way back into the region during the overnight hours and first thing tomorrow morning, everyone looks to start off with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will break apart, leading to some sunshine late morning, before mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon. Sunshine sticks around through the evening, as some scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms look to fire up. The best chance for these showers and storms looks to be over far western parts of the county during the afternoon and evening, before moving east and falling apart as it does so during the overnight hours. Wednesday looks to start with clouds and patchy fog once again as our next system, a cold front, looks to approach from the west, bring showers and heavy downpours to the county during the day Wednesday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

