Caribou native Jessica Meir Could Be First Woman To Land on Moon

meir (wagm)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -NASA is hoping to launch its Artemis I rocket day, an unmanned mission to orbit the moon and then return to Earth. It is the first flight test of the rocket and spacecraft that will take humanity to the moon.

The plan is that this will help pave the way for humans to walk on the moon again in 2024, including the first woman to go to the moon.

That woman could be Caribou native and astronaut Jessica Meir. NASA has an initial team of astronauts that are part of the Artemis Team, and that includes Maine’s Meir.

Meir, who grew up in Caribou, is one of NASA’s most prominent astronauts. During her first spaceflight, Meir conducted the first three all-woman spacewalks with crewmate Christina Koch, totaling 21 hours and 44 minutes. The crew contributed to hundreds of experiments in biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development. Among the investigations to which she contributed is a study co-led by a former colleague examining how human heart tissue functions in space. She spent 205 days in space, 3,280 orbits of Earth and a trip of 86.9 million miles.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.